KL Rahul’s honest take after century vs England: ‘I’ve forgotten what my position is’

KL Rahul has been one of the most versatile batsmen in the Indian cricket team in recent years, taking any position according to the demands of the team. His selfless nature finally paid off at the start of the ongoing series against England, when the team management decided to promote him to the top of the order alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rahul embraced the new position, with which he is well acquainted in domestic cricket, playing a 42-run knock in the first innings and scoring a century in the second innings of the Test match at Headingley.

After the knock, Rahul while taking to the press said, “In the last couple of years, I've forgotten what my (batting) position is,”

“I'm happy to be given different responsibilities and different roles. It makes the game exciting and makes me want to challenge myself and train that much harder and work on my game a little bit more.” the Indian opener added.

Notably, Rahul is currently among the most experienced batter in the Indian Test side after the shocking retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma earlier in the year. The battter showed his talent and class on Day 4 of the Headingley Test with the 137 run knock.

KL Rahul on result of India - England 1st Test: With centuries from Rahul and Rishabh Pant, India managed to put on a fourth innings target of 371 for the home side. With one day remaining in the match and still 350 runs to chase, odds are tilted strictly in the visitors' side but this Ben Stokes led English side have shown in the past that they can't be discounted just yet.