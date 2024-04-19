Lucknow Super Giants Skipper KL Rahul, whose team is on the fifth slot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, has shared insights on his dream debut with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2013.

Speaking to R Ashwin in the Season 2 of ‘Kutti Stories with Ash,’ Rahul referred to his conversation with the then skipper Virat Kohli in the meeting room along with Ray Jennings. Rahul was signed by the RCB in the 2013 season after a remarkable 2013 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, fulfilling his dream to join the Bengaluru franchaise.

"Virat was there, coach Ray Jennings and other support staff were also there and Virat only said, 'Would you want to sign this contract and play for RCB?' I was like, 'Are you kidding? This is what I dreamt of.' And then he said 'I'm just kidding. It's not an option, just sign this contract.' I signed and Virat said 'It's going be a crazy ride. You're going to enjoy a lot in the next two months,'" Rahul recollected.

Describing the initial days in the team he said, “The first two weeks is like you are in a dreamland."

He added, “It took me two or three games to calm my nerves and feel like okay, now I'm part of the team. The players also have their own process, it's not like you get welcomed into the team with a red carpet, and there are everyone patting your back and saying calm down and relax. None of that happens. Everyone is like doing their jobs. "

Speaking on his learning from the RCB, he said, “The things that I learned (at RCB) in those two months, I mean the amount of time it would have taken me to be the player by playing just Ranji Trophy would have probably taken it 7-8 seasons. Those two months in the IPL, I gained so much knowledge and experience, and everything was fast-forwarded. That is the beauty of IPL and what it did to players like me and a lot of them who came after."

Rahul played for the RCB in 2013 and 2016. In 2014-2015 he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, from 2018-2021, he was part of Punjab XI Kings. In 2022 he went back to SRH. In 2020 season, he was the orange cap winner, scoring maximum runs.

Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns at home today with the Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium. Having won 3 out of 6 matches, LSG are at the 5th slot while CSK have won 4 of their 6 matches, and are placed 3rd in the points table.

