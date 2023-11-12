KL Rahul smashes India's fastest-ever World Cup century, breaks Rohit Sharma's record
KL Rahul said that it was not rocket science to go hard in the last 10 overs. He further added that they need to win this game against the Dutch side and will look forward to the semi-final match.
KL Rahul made history on Sunday, smashing India's fastest century in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup. KL Rahul accomplished this record during the World Cup match against the Netherlands at his home ground of M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.
