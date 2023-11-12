KL Rahul made history on Sunday, smashing India's fastest century in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup. KL Rahul accomplished this record during the World Cup match against the Netherlands at his home ground of M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the mid-innings break, KL Rahul said that in the last two games of the ODI World Cup, he didn't get time in the middle order. He added that it was nice to get some time today.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter added that it was not rocket science to go hard in the last 10 overs. He further added that they need to win this game against the Dutch side and will look forward to the semi-final match.

"Not getting a lot of time (in the middle) in the last two games, so it was nice to get some time today. Batting at 5, it's important to get that confidence, it was a good knock. Getting that confidence to hit sixes towards the end was important. It's not rocket science, got to go hard in the last 10 overs. Tried to get as many runs as possible, but that was the plan, the ball gets softer, so hitting sixes at the back end becomes difficult. It's just not this game, everyone has a clear game plan, and we have been executing it (our plans) pretty well. Need to win this game and look forward to the semis. It (keeping) gets difficult sometimes, but I enjoy being involved in the game, the bowlers have challenged me during DRS calls, but they don't give me enough credit (on DRS calls)," Rahul said.

In nine World Cup matches so far, KL has scored 347 runs at an average of 69.40 and a strike rate of over 93. He has scored one century and a fifty, with the best score of 102. He is India's fourth-highest run-scorer in this World Cup, behind Virat Kohli (594), Rohit (503) and Shreyas Iyer (421 runs).

In 22 ODIs and 20 innings this year, KL has scored 878 runs at an average of 67.53, with the best score of 111*. He has scored two centuries and five fifties this year. He has emerged as a highly dependent middle-order batter for India.

*With Agency Inputs

