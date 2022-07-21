KL Rahul tests Covid positive, will likely stay out of T20s against West Indies

KL Rahul tests Covid positive, will likely stay out of T20s against West Indies1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Rahul's positive report is likely to keep him out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting 29 July at Tarouba
Indian batsman KL Rahul on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, informed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after the Board's Apex Council.
Ganguly also said that a member of the Commonwealth Games-bound India women's team was also down with Covid-19. He, however, did not disclose the name of the player.
Rahul's positive report is likely to keep him out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting 29 July at Tarouba.
It was earlier announced that him and Kuldeep Yadav were picked in the 18-man squad subject to fitness.
The cricketer, who underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently, was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies starting Friday at Port of Spain.
India's squad for five T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul*, Kuldeep Yadav*.
West Indies will host the Men in Blue for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20i series from 22 July to 7 August.
The Indian cricket team is also scheduled to travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in six years for a three-match ODI series. Rahul is expected to lead the Indian side.
The series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup to be staged in India next year.
