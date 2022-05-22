KL Rahul to lead Indian team in 5-match T20I series against South Africa

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India vs SA T20 series: The senior pros – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have all been rested for the T20Is, while youngsters, who have impressed in the ongoing IPL this year, have been given an opportunity
India vs SA T20 series: KL Rahul will be leading the five-match home T20I series against South Africa starting on 9 June. The national selectors met on Sunday to pick India's squad.
KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik.
Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh get a maiden India call-up. The express quick bowler from Kashmir picked up after taking 21 wickets in 13 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in this season of IPL.
The selection committee has also named India's 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1.