KL Rahul to replace Faf du Plessis as RCB captain, play with Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 season: Report

Although it has only been a few months since the end of the last IPL season, speculation has already begun about the line-up of all 10 teams for the IPL 2025 season. According to a recent report, RCB, who have had a decent run this year, may look to ditch captain Faf Du Plessis in favour of an Indian in the form of KL Rahul.

Relations between KL Rahul and his franchise Lucknow Super Giants have become strained in recent days, reports Dainik Jagran. Notably, a video of LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka run-in with KL Rahul on field had gone viral, leading to the businessman facing a lot of flak online.

However, now the report states that Royal Challengers Bengaluru may be interested in giving the reins of the franchise to KL Rahul instead of Faf Du Plessis. The final decision, though, will only be taken when BCCI releases its rules for retaining the players this year.

RCB, under Duplesis' leadership had made a complete turnaround this year when they qualified for the playoffs after losing 1 out of 8 matches in the league stage and won all their remaining matches to make it to the playoffs. However, the Bengaluru based franchise could not show their mettle in the crucial clash and had lost the match by 4 wickets to Rajasthan Royals.

Notably, with the IPL mega auction set to begin soon, there has been a lot of speculation over how the different franchise may make changes to their lineups in order to future proof themselves. Among the notable names that could go in the auctions this year are Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and even KL Rahul.