KL Rahul to replace Faf du Plessis as RCB captain, play with Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 season: Report

RCB's potential interest in making KL Rahul the skipper for IPL 2025. Speculations on player retention and changes in lineups for upcoming IPL season. CSK reportedly considering Rishabh Pant as replacement for MS Dhoni.

Livemint
Updated21 Jul 2024, 11:41 AM IST
India's Virat Kohli and KL Rahul take part in a practice session on the eve of their ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan
India’s Virat Kohli and KL Rahul take part in a practice session on the eve of their ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan(ANI)

Although it has only been a few months since the end of the last IPL season, speculation has already begun about the line-up of all 10 teams for the IPL 2025 season. According to a recent report, RCB, who have had a decent run this year, may look to ditch captain Faf Du Plessis in favour of an Indian in the form of KL Rahul.

Relations between KL Rahul and his franchise Lucknow Super Giants have become strained in recent days, reports Dainik Jagran. Notably, a video of LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka run-in with KL Rahul on field had gone viral, leading to the businessman facing a lot of flak online.

 

Also Read | Why did BCCI select Gautam Gambhir as India’s Head Coach? No, it’s not IPL

However, now the report states that Royal Challengers Bengaluru may be interested in giving the reins of the franchise to KL Rahul instead of Faf Du Plessis. The final decision, though, will only be taken when BCCI releases its rules for retaining the players this year.

RCB, under Duplesis' leadership had made a complete turnaround this year when they qualified for the playoffs after losing 1 out of 8 matches in the league stage and won all their remaining matches to make it to the playoffs. However, the Bengaluru based franchise could not show their mettle in the crucial clash and had lost the match by 4 wickets to Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant may leave DC for MS Dhoni’s CSK; Sourav Ganguly not in favour

Notably, with the IPL mega auction set to begin soon, there has been a lot of speculation over how the different franchise may make changes to their lineups in order to future proof themselves. Among the notable names that could go in the auctions this year are Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and even KL Rahul.

The Jagran report had also suggested that CSK is looking to bring in Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant as a replacement to MS Dhoni. DC management has reportedly lost the confidence in Pant and is considering whether to even retain him or not.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 11:41 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsKL Rahul to replace Faf du Plessis as RCB captain, play with Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 season: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue