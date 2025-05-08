KL Rahul vs former teams: 93 not out vs RCB, 57 vs LSG in Lucknow; can DC star shine against PBKS in Dharamshala?

KL Rahul, the biggest star of Delhi Capitals, has scored 5,064 runs in the Indian Premier League, out of which 2,548 runs, or 50.3 per cent, came for one team, Punjab Kings. Rahul also has the penchant to perform well against his former teams in their own backyard, scoring two of his three fifties this season.

Delhi Capitals lost their way in the ongoing IPL season and are badly in need of a win. And their next opponents? None other than Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals would happily take a statement performance from their star batter against his former side in Dharamshala.

KL Rahul against former teams, part 1 KL Rahul's best knock of the season, a sensational 93* off 53 balls in a tricky chase, came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. He made his IPL debut for RCB in 2013. He had one more stint with them in 2016. Rahul's Kantara celebration became a talking point after DC's win against RCB.

KL Rahul against former teams, part 2 This was more hyped up than the RCB game. KL Rahul's unceremonious exit (at least from the eyes of the fans) from Lucknow Super Giants is one of the most covered stories about the talented wicket-keeper in the recent past. Rahul once again remained not out in a chase against his former side. His unbeaten 57 aided DC to finish the chase with more than two overs to spare. The batter was even seen to be quietly ignoring the owner of LSG, Sanjiv Goenka.

KL Rahul against former teams, part 3 Rahul's exit from Punjab Kings wasn't an acrimonious one. In fact, it was a respectful split between the two parties. Even KL Rahul acknowledged the difficulty he faced while making the decision. Rahul spent four seasons with PBKS and scored at least 575 runs in each of the four seasons.

Rahul's form and DC's performance mirror each other.

KL Rahul in IPL 2025 Matches Runs Fifties Average Strike rate Wins 5 280 3 93.3 153 Losses and No Result 5 101 0 20.2 118

A defeat against Punjab Kings will seriously jeopardise Delhi Capitals' playoff hopes. Can KL Rahul deliver against another former side when it matters the most?