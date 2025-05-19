KL Rahul's IPL 2025 show likely to make way for wicketkeeper-batter into India's T20I side against Bangladesh

KL Rahul, who last played a T20I for India in 2022, is all set to make a national team return in the shortest format of the game after his impressive run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals. Although India's white-ball series against Bangladesh is three to four months to go, but Rahul's heroics in IPL 2025 with the bat will put him into consideration when the selectors pick the squad.

Advertisement

One of the most versatile cricketers in the Indian cricket at the moment, Rahul has been thrown into every position in the Indian batting order. Initially an opener, Rahul was pushed to No.4 and 5 spot in the Indian team in ODIs in the last few years.

The right-hander grabbed the opportunities with both hands with brilliant knocks in the ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy as well as in the bilateral series that came his way. IPL 2025, Rahul started in the middle order before being elevated up the order.

His century against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, is a testament of how well Rahul had adapted to every batting position he was pushed into in the past few years.

Advertisement

With Sai Sudharshan (108 not out) and Shubman Gill (93 not out) grabbing all the limelight for Gujarat Titans, Rahul's effort of 112 not out off just 65 balls with 14 fours and four sixes, made a mark in everyone's mind ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup which India and Sri Lanka are jointly hosting.

During his maiden IPL ton in Delhi Capitals colours, Rahul also went past Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to score 8000 T20 runs is less number of innings (224) as compared to his seniors.

In IPL 2025, Rahul so far has scored 493 runs in 11 matches with three fifties and a hundred at a strike rate of 148.04. More than his batting, Rahul's glovework behind the stumps also grabbed eyeballs.

Advertisement