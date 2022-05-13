Knight Riders acquires Abu Dhabi franchise in new T20 League

Knight Riders acquires Abu Dhabi franchise in new T20 League2 min read . 05:17 PM IST
- Franchise deal was inked between Knight Riders Group, majority-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and UAE’s T20 League chairman Khalid Al Zarooni
New Delhi: UAE’s T20 League has announced that the Knight Riders Group has acquired the rights to own and operate the Abu Dhabi franchise and will set up Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) as an integral part of the UAE’s flagship T20 league.
Over the last decade, the Knight Riders Group has become a household name in T20 cricket. After establishing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Knight Riders became owners of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2015.
Recently, the Knight Riders Group made a significant investment in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US and intends to set up a franchise in the greater Los Angeles area.
This investment by the Knight Riders Group, which is led by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, will establish their 4th T20 franchise around the world in IPL, CPL, MLC and now in UAE’s T20 league.
Shah Rukh Khan said, "For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the UAE. We are excited about becoming part of this league, which no doubt will become hugely successful."
Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE’s T20 League chairman said; “The commitment to grow the T20 format and the expertise gathered by the Knight Riders Group, through their involvement in franchise cricket across the world, is undisputed. We are exceptionally pleased with their foresight to join forces with the UAE’s T20 League and firmly believe it will elevate the reputation, and professionalism of the League throughout the cricket community."
UAE’s T20 League will attract some of the biggest names in world cricket while also giving a platform and international exposure to local and upcoming players, said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board said.
Adani Sportsline, Reliance subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures as well as GRM Group own franchises in the league.