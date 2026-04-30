'Knowing our batting line-up, I thought it was chaseable': Pat Cummins after SRH chase down 244-run target against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins said that while he thought chasing 244 against Mumbai Indians (MI) was going to be tough initially, he was confident of the team's batting line-up and thought that the total was chaseable on a good Wankhede surface. SRH defeated MI by six wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter on Wednesday.

SRH, with the help of Travis Head (76 off 30 balls), Heinrich Klaasen (65* off 30 balls), Abhishek Sharma (45 off 24 balls) and Salil Arora (30* off 10 balls), chased down the massive total of 243 with eight balls remaining.

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Head and Abhishek formed a 129-run first-wicket partnership off just 52 balls, setting up a brilliant platform for the rest of the batting line-up. Earlier, the Mumbai Indians, on the back of a powerful 55-ball unbeaten 123-run knock off the bat of Ryan Rickelton, scored 243/5 in 20 overs after electing to bat first.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pat Cummins said that although the chase initially looked difficult, he trusted Sunrisers Hyderabad's strong batting lineup and felt the target was achievable on a good pitch.

He praised openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for their attacking style and noted the fearless approach of SRH's young players. Cummins also added that modern batting has changed expectations, with even high run rates now considered chaseable.

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"Tough to start with, but knowing our batting line-up and the pitch, few things had to go right but I thought it was chaseable. (On the openers) When the pitch is good, they have so many different shots. Glad I am not bowling to them. (On the youngsters) They are super aggressive. They have a fearless attitude. Now, even 12 an over, you can chase as a batting unit, so you have to reset your expectations as a bowling unit," Cummins said.

While the top-order fired, it was Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 65 off 30 balls that eventually guided SRH over the line, along with Salil Arora's unbeaten cameo of 30 not out off just 10 balls.

For his 65-run knock, Klaasen won the Player of the Match award. The South African batter said the pitch was good but the opposition had a strong bowling attack, so they took calculated risks. Klaasen also credited openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for putting pressure on the bowlers, which made his job easier.

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Notably, MI bowlers received some beating at the hands of SRH batters as none of them went for anything less than 10 runs per over. Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 0/54 in 4 overs.

"Wicket was good. They had a quality bowling attack, so had to take a chance and see if we could make light work of it. It is always fun, you can feel them (Abhishek and Head) putting the bowlers under pressure. If they are going (at a brisk rate), it makes your job easier," Klaasen said at the post-match presentations.

With the win, SRH are now third in the IPL 2026 points table with 12 points from nine matches. MI, on the other hand, find themselves languishing in ninth place. (ANI)