Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Watch: Virat Kohli absolutely shocked as Shreyas Iyer becomes 'Muttiah Muralitharan' vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Watch: Virat Kohli absolutely shocked as Shreyas Iyer becomes 'Muttiah Muralitharan' vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

1 min read . 09:32 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
India's Virat Kohli celebrates 150 runs during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

  • Earlier on 15 January, India defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third ODI to clinch the ODI series 3-0 against the Asian Champions.

On the day India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Thiruvananthapuram, India experimented with a number of bowlers including Shrayas Iyer.

At the time when Sri Lanka were struggling at 55/8 in chase of a dauting target of 391, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Shreyas Iyer.

Rather than his wrist, the 28-year-old opted to roll his fingers and extracted vicious spin straightaway. Following this, the ball pitched off on the off-stump and generated a huge amount of turn. This beat Sri Lankan batter Lahiru Kumara and then went into the hands of wicket keeper KL Rahul.

ALSO READ: India clean sweeps ODI series against Sri Lanka with 317-run massive win in third match

The sudden change in bowling action by Shreyas Iyer, Indian batter Virat Kohli was left absolutely taken aback. He couldn't help but hide his excitement covering his mouth with hands.

Earlier on 15 January, India defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third ODI to clinch the ODI series 3-0 against the Asian Champions. The margin of victory is the biggest in the history of men's One Day International cricket.

Virat Kohli knocked off the Sri Lankan bowlers and inched closer to some of the best records in the world of cricket. Kohli contributed massive 166 runs off 110 balls and combined with another century by Shubhman Gill, the final score of India reached 390/5.

With PTI inputs.

 

