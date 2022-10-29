Talking about his felicitation ceremony at the KSCA, he said, "Today is one of the most memorable days of mine at the KSCA as I've never had such a good reception by fellow members of the committee and colleagues of the KSCA. I have never had such a good rapport with them anytime. Happy to be a part of the KSCA as I've served it for 50 years as a cricketer, from U-19 in 1973 to the right until now and proud of being a Karnataka player."