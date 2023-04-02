Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis drive RCB to victory against MI by 8 wickets at TATA IPL 20232 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:37 PM IST
- RCB openers Virat Kohli (82) and Faf du Plessis (73) dominated the game from the very beginning and led the squad to 8 wickets victory at the home ground.
It was a dream start for Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 16th edition of Tata IPL 2023 opener as they won against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 2 April.
