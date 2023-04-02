It was a dream start for Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 16th edition of Tata IPL 2023 opener as they won against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 2 April.

After winning the toss, RCB skipper du Plessis decided to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.

Rohit's squad had a patchy start as its opening batting order collapsed against the RCB bowling attack. All three MI openers -- Rohit Sharma (1), Ishan Kishan (10) and Cameron Green (5) walked to the pavilion within 6 overs.

Soon its star batter Suryakumar Yadav walked straight to the pavilion by just scoring 15 runs. However, Tilak Verma kept his cool and through time, he picked up the pace and scored 84 runs in 46 balls. Apart from this, no MI batter was seen in form. At last Mumbai Indians managed to score 171 runs after losing 7 wickets.

For RCB, Karn Sharma took two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Akash Deep, Harshal Patel and Michael Bracewell clinched one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 172 runs, RCB openers Virat Kohli (82) and squad skipper Faf du Plessis (73) dominated the game from the very beginning. Though, du Plessis got out in the 15 over, with Glen Maxwell's (12) sensational hits, RCB won the match against MI by 8 wickets in just 16.2 overs.

For the Mumbai Indians, only Cameron Green and Arshad Khan managed to pick one wickets each.

On 3 April, Chennai Super Kings will clash with Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai. MS Dhoni's CSK has already lost its season opener against Gujarat Titans.

Here's the final scorecard:

MI batting:

Tilak Varma* 84(46)

Arshad Khan* 15(9)

Hrithik Shokeen 5(2)

Tim David 3(5)

Nehal Wadhera 21(12)

Suryakumar Yadav 15(15)

Rohit Sharma 1(10)

Ishan Kishan 10(13)

Cameron Green 5(4)

RCB bowling:

Mohammed Siraj 1/21(4)

Reece Topley 1/14(2)

Akash Deep 1/29(3)

Harshal Patel 1/43(4)

Karn Sharma 2/32(4)

Michael Bracewell 1/16(2)

Glenn Maxwell 0/14(1)

RCB Batting:

Virat Kohli* 82(49)

Glenn Maxwell* 12(3)

Faf du Plessis 73(43)

Dinesh Karthik 0(3)

MI Bowling:

Jason Behrendorff 0/37(3)

Arshad Khan 1/28(2.2)

Jofra Archer 0/33(4)

Piyush Chawla 0/26(4)

Cameron Green 1/30(2)

Hrithik Shokeen 0/17(1)