For Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, the year 2022 has been a memorable one. Be it ending 1021-day century drought to clinching his maiden T20I hundred, the player has achieved milestones in every arena.

Apart from this, the Indian cricketer also became the highest-earning one in the country in 2022 through commercial deals and earned ₹256.52 crore, as per several reports.

Among the highest-paid global athletes, Kohli occupies the 61th position. As per Sportico, Kohli earned a net income of $33.9 million in 2022, which makes him highest-paid Indian athlete.

Highest earning Indian cricketers of 2022 through sponsorship deals:



-Virat Kohli - 256.52cr.



- Rohit Sharma - 74.47cr.



- Jasprit Bumrah - 57.92cr. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 1, 2023

Soon the report was online, it became viral on social media and people started commenting on it.

Earlier, ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final match, Kohli was names Men's Player of the Month for October by the International Cricket Copuncil (ICC).