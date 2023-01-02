Virat Kohli emerges highest-earning Indian athlete in 2022, earns ₹256.52 cr via ads1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
- Kohli earned a net income of $33.9 million in 2022, which makes him highest-paid Indian athlete.
For Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, the year 2022 has been a memorable one. Be it ending 1021-day century drought to clinching his maiden T20I hundred, the player has achieved milestones in every arena.
Apart from this, the Indian cricketer also became the highest-earning one in the country in 2022 through commercial deals and earned ₹256.52 crore, as per several reports.
Among the highest-paid global athletes, Kohli occupies the 61th position. As per Sportico, Kohli earned a net income of $33.9 million in 2022, which makes him highest-paid Indian athlete.
Soon the report was online, it became viral on social media and people started commenting on it.
One user even wrote, "Virat deserves 25000 cr not 256 crore. Amount of captaincy and runs he has scored for our nation, Noone has done... but yes as a VIRATIC I want him to play all formats and score Huge."
Another wrote, "Rohit won hearts not money. That's why he is goat (sic)."
Earlier, ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final match, Kohli was names Men's Player of the Month for October by the International Cricket Copuncil (ICC).