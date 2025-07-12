Kohli gets asked about Anushka Sharma & kids at Yuvraj Singh's charity event; Virat's reply melts hearts - Watch video

It's been more than a month since Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, but the former India captain is still winning hearts off the field. Having devoted himself to family time and kids, Kohli has been staying in the United Kingdom for more than a month after winning the first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 3.

Despite residing so near to the venues where India are playing England in a five-match Test series, Kohli have never been in attendance unlike other former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, etc. Instead, he made his presence felt at the Wimbledon 2025 and a charity event in London, hosted by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Recently, a video went viral from the event, where Kohli was seen gesturing with his hands when a close friend of him asked about his wife Anushka Sharma and kids Vamika and Akkay. Sitting alongside former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Kohli didn't speak a word but responded in the sweetest manner, gesturing they were sleeping and resting at home.

Prior to the charity event, Kohli and Anushka were spotted at the Wimbledon 2025, watching Novak Djokovic beat Alex de Minaur in a round of 16 clash. "The pressure players experience, especially on Centre Court, is immense. I have a great deal of respect for tennis players for that reason keeping their composure, staying fit, and demonstrating such mental strength is truly impressive,” Kohli told Star Sports.