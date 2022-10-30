Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes 2nd player to hit 1000 runs in T20 World Cup1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
- Till now, Kohli has played 23 T20I World Cup matches so far scoring 1,011 runs, including 12 half-centuries.
India's star player Virat Kohli has become the batter in history of T20I World Cup to score 1,000 runs. He has completed the 1K recorded milestone in just 23 innings.
As per the International Cricket Council records, Kohli is second batter after Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene who was the first to the landmark – reaching the record with 1016 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 134.74 in 31 innings.
ALSO READ: India Vs SA T20I World Cup Live
Till now, Kohli has scored 1,011 runs in 22 innings at an 45.95. Though, his batting didn't impress in the third match of India in the 2022 T20I World Cup match against Proteas at Perth Stadium, his presence was felt by both the opposition players and the spectators.
He scored 12 runs 11 balls with 2 sixes and his strike rate was 109.09 during India Vs South Africa in the 2022 T20I World Cup at Perth. Till now, Kohli has played 23 T20I World Cup matches so far in , scoring 1,011 runs, including 12 half-centuries.
Earlier, Kohli had scored a match-winning 82 not out against Pakistan in the opening game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and followed it up with an unbeaten 62 against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
