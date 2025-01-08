Kohli, Sharma brand values to stay intact in short run despite Australia test issues: Ad experts
Summary
- Brand and advertising experts have differing views on Kohli and Sharma taking into account their status in the team and their current form in the game.
Despite recent challenges in the Test series against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar trophy, batsman Virat Kohli’s brand value should largely stay unaffected, but captain Rohit Sharma could see a dip in his advertising career in the long run after retirement. During the matches, Sharma, the senior batter and captain, "opted out" due to his struggling form which surprised fans but was welcomed by advertisers who learned that he was not retiring.