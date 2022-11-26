Recent Twitter, Instagram posts by Virat Kohli spark retirement rumours

Virat Kohli's recent Twitter, Instagram posts spark retirement rumours, fans surprised1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
- Fans kept wondering if Kohli is opting for the MS Dhoni way to announce his retirement following this social media post
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli on 26 November shared a post on Instagram which has kept his followers scratching their heads, sparking retirement rumours. The powerful batter, enjoying a break from cricket along with the likes of India captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Dinesh Karthik, posted a photograph of his knock against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last month.
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli on 26 November shared a post on Instagram which has kept his followers scratching their heads, sparking retirement rumours. The powerful batter, enjoying a break from cricket along with the likes of India captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Dinesh Karthik, posted a photograph of his knock against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last month.
In that match, Kohli had smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls that helped India chase down 160 in a last-ball thriller. His knock was hailed as his best-ever T20 knocks as India at one point needed 28 runs off 8 balls.
In that match, Kohli had smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls that helped India chase down 160 in a last-ball thriller. His knock was hailed as his best-ever T20 knocks as India at one point needed 28 runs off 8 balls.
"October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was," Kohli wrote in his post.
Following this post, fans kept wondering if Kohli is opting the MS Dhoni way to announce his retirement. The former India wicketkeeper-batter announced his retirement on August 15 2020 with an Instagram post.
One reason that fans fear Kohli's retirement as India want to rebuild their T20I side after constant failures in multi-nation tournaments. Meanwhile, Kohli will return to action in the ODI and Test series against Bangladesh.