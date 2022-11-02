Kohli's stats 'ridiculous', 'unbelievable', says ex-Aussie player Shane Watson

With India's star batter Virat Kohli shattering records, Australia cricketer Shane Watson is in awe of his incredible stats in T20 World Cups, and even referred them as 'ridiculous' and 'unbelievable'.
Kohli has now scored a staggering 1065 runs in T20 World Cups, surpassing Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene's 1016 runs.
"Over 1000 runs in T20 World Cups at an average of over 80, I am not able to get my head around this. T20 cricket is a high-risk game, high-risk batting and to think that he can do it at the biggest tournament, averaging so much and winning so many games for his country. He is a freak and those statistics are super freakish. It's incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently. It's ridiculous," Watson said on Star Sports.
In four matches of 2022 T20I World Cup in Australia, Kohli has hit third half-century at a Bradman-esque average of 220. Currently, he is the leading run-scorer in this edition, as his tally reached 220 with knocks of 82 not out, 62 not out, 12 and now an unbeaten 64.
Apart from eclipsing Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup tournaments, Kohli also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the Indian batsman with most runs in Australia.
On 2 November at Adelaide Oval, while playing against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, Kohli unbeaten 64, helped India score 184/6 in 20 overs. Bangladesh started well, but kept losing wickets following the game resumed after rains in Adelaide. Finally they lost by 5 runs, despite the score lowered due to D/L method.
