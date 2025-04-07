Kohli-ty shot! Virat marks Jasprit Bumrah’s IPL return with a six during MI vs RCB clash; watch viral video

There has been a buzz leading up to Mumbai Indians's match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the Wankhede Stadium was set to witness the return of Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement

India's, and MI's, premier fast bowler has been out of action with a back injury that he suffered in the final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match in January 2025. While he received a hero's welcome prior to the match by his MI teammates, Virat Kohli was less than 'cordial' between the 22 yards.

Bumrah was introduced into the attack in the fourth over and Kohli latched onto a short ball and dispatched to the cow corner region for a big six.

It was a big statemet of intent by Kohli in what was a historic night for the talismanic batsman and commentator Ian Bishop aptly described the six in two simple words: “No respect”.

Watch here:

Advertisement

Virat Kohli joins 13,000 club During his innings, Virat Kohli reached the magic landmark of 13,000 runs with a beautiful cover drive boundary off Trent Boult in the third over.

With that boundary, he also reached another milestone; 100 fours in the format.

List of batters with 13,000 T20 runs 14,562 - Chris Gayle (381 innings)

13,610 - Alex Hales (474)

13,557 - Shoaib Malik (487)

13,537 - Kieron Pollard (594)

13,001* - Virat Kohli (386)

MI vs RCB Head-to-head Leading up to the match, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the rivalry between the two sides. In the 33 matches played so far, MI have won 19 games. Interestingly, out of the 11 games played at the Wankhede Stadium, RCB has managed to win just three times. The last time that RCB won at the venue was back in the year 2015.