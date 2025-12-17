Kolkata Knight Riders’ blockbuster outing at IPL 2026 mini-auction: Check KKR’s complete squad as Cameron Green joins in

Kolkata Knight Riders had a successful IPL 2026 mini-auction, filling all 25 slots. Key signings included Cameron Green for 25.20 crore and Matheesha Pathirana for 18 crore. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published17 Dec 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders’ blockbuster outing at IPL 2026 mini-auction: Check KKR’s complete squad as Cameron Green joins in (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Kolkata Knight Riders’ blockbuster outing at IPL 2026 mini-auction: Check KKR’s complete squad as Cameron Green joins in (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a blockbuster outing at the IPL 2026 mini-auction on 16 December. It started with the biggest purse and ended with a complete squad. They had 64.30 crore in their purse and finished with only 45 lakh left.

KKR, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, became the first franchise to fill all 25 slots. It grabbed attention with two headline overseas signings.

Also Read | IPL 2026 auction: Complete updated list of players sold & unsold, final squads

The franchise’s main focus was to find a like-for-like replacement for Andre Russell, who has now moved into a coaching role in the team. KKR also had to strengthen its death bowling.

That plan was clear in their record buys. KKR signed Cameron Green for 25.20 crore. The Australian all-rounder became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. KKR beat their own record of buying Mitchell Starc for 24.75 crore.

KKR followed it up by picking Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana for 18 crore. It was the highest-ever auction price for a Sri Lankan player. They also bought a veteran left-handed pacer from Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman, for 9.20 crore.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Who is Sarthak Ranjan? What we know about the new KKR kid?

Kolkata also bought Tejasvi Singh for 3 crore. The 23-year-old Delhi boy became KKR’s third wicketkeeper-batter, along with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert ( 1.50 crore).

KKR added Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra and Prashant Solanki for 30 lakh each. These uncapped players were brought in as part of the team's strategy to nurture young Indian players.

KKR then signed Rachin Ravindra and Finn Allen at reasonable prices ( 2 crore each). They brought back Indian players Rahul Tripathi ( 75 lakh), Kartik Tyagi ( 30 lakh) and Akash Deep ( 1 crore).

Also Read | Big names, no buyers: Surprising unsold players at IPL 2026 auction

With retained stars like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, KKR now have a balanced and well-rounded squad.

IPL 2026: KKR complete squad

Player NameRolePrice (INR)
Ajinkya RahaneBatter1.5 crore
Rinku SinghBatter13 crore
Angkrish RaghuvanshiBatter3 crore
Manish PandeyBatter75 lakh
Rovman PowellBatter1.5 crore
Rahul TripathiBatter75 lakh
Sunil NarineAll-rounder12 crore
Ramandeep SinghAll-rounder4 crore
Anukul RoyAll-rounder40 lakh
Cameron GreenAll-rounder25.2 crore
Rachin RavindraAll-rounder2 crore
Varun ChakaravarthyBowler12 crore
Harshit RanaBowler4 crore
Vaibhav AroraBowler1.80 crore
Umran MalikBowler75 lakh
Matheesha PathiranaBowler18 crore
Mustafizur RahmanBowler9.20 crore
Kartik TyagiBowler30 lakh
Prashant SolankiBowler30 lakh
Akash DeepBowler1 crore
Finn AllenWicketkeeper-batter2 crore
Tim SeifertWicketkeeper-batter1.50 crore
Tejasvi SinghWicketkeeper-batter3 crore
Sarthak RanjanAll-rounder30 lakh
Daksh KamraAll-rounder30 lakh
CricketIpl
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsKolkata Knight Riders’ blockbuster outing at IPL 2026 mini-auction: Check KKR’s complete squad as Cameron Green joins in
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.