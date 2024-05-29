KKR's IPL 2024 victory lights up Burj Khalifa; netizens call it, 'SRK effect'
Kolkata Knight Riders won IPL 2024 title after 10 years, celebrated at Burj Khalifa with purple and gold lights.
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch the IPL 2024 title, their first in 10 years. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise set the tone for the season from the outset and carried the momentum right through to the final of the tournament. Their victory was commemorated at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. In a 16-second video shared by KKR showed the building adorned in the team's signature colors of purple and gold. Additionally, the video displayed pictures of the team alongside its co-owner, SRK, with the message "Congratz KKR, Congrats SRK" prominently featured.