Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch the IPL 2024 title, their first in 10 years. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise set the tone for the season from the outset and carried the momentum right through to the final of the tournament. Their victory was commemorated at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. In a 16-second video shared by KKR showed the building adorned in the team's signature colors of purple and gold. Additionally, the video displayed pictures of the team alongside its co-owner, SRK, with the message "Congratz KKR, Congrats SRK" prominently featured.

KKR on their official social media handle captaioned, “View from the top. It's all purple."

Watch video here:

Some media reports earlier claimed that video of KKR's victory being celebrated on Burj Khalifa was old. However, the video posted on the official handle of the team proves its authencity. The video shared by the team last night received a considerable number of views and comments from fans. Some users also wrote that it was because of 'SRK effect' that the win was featured on Burj Khalifa. From celebrating the superstar's birthday to promoting his movies or trailers, SRK holds a special significance on the world's tallest building.

One user also called Burj Khalia as "SRK's personal Tv"

"KKR is the real royal team," another user wrote.

“Privileges because of srk"

“SRK effect..!!!"

"What a Moment.. KKR on Burj Khalifa"

"Winning the IPL is great, but having your team's name light up on the iconic Burj Khalifa is a whole new level of achievement."

“Power of Khan Saab"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

