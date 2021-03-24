New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), an Indian Premier League (IPL) team franchise, on Wednesday announced that it has signed wire and cable manufacturer RR Kabel as its official sponsor ahead of the 14th edition of T20 tournament, scheduled to start from 9 April.

RR Kabel, which makes its IPL debut through this association, offers a range of premium wires and cables for various residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructural purposes. It is part of RR Global‘s conglomerate in the electrical sector which has a presence in more than 85 countries globally. It is spread across multiple business verticals including wires and cables.

Also Read | Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

The company’s branding will be featured on the trousers of all KKR team players for IPL 2021.

“The Eastern region markets are critical for RR Kabel where we are strengthening our market position further and what better way to execute this than an association with cricket. This strategic collaboration gives us a great opportunity to promote our brand to a larger audience," Kirti Kabra, director, RR Global said.

This association will help the company get maximum visibility for the wires and cables brand and enable it to reach audiences beyond geographical boundaries.

Kaustubh Jha, marketing head, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “RR Kabel is one of the most prestigious brands globally and we are elated that they chose to partner with KKR for their first IPL. We aim to forge a strong partnership and create great value for the brands who collaborate with us."

During this upcoming league season, the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against the other eight teams in 14 matches. KKR will play its first match for IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 11 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via