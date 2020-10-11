Home >Sports >Cricket News >Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine reported for chucking in IPL
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab during match 24 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine reported for chucking in IPL

1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2020, 05:32 AM IST AFP

  • Sunil Narine has been reported for chucking several times during his nine-year-old international career and was barred from bowling in 2015 by the International Cricket Council
  • Sunil Narine stood out with figures of 2-28 from his four overs of his mystery spin to choke Kings XI Punjab's chase of 165

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for suspect bowling action in the Indian Premier League during his team Kolkata Knight Riders' narrow win on Saturday.

Narine stood out with figures of 2-28 from his four overs of his mystery spin to choke Kings XI Punjab's chase of 165 as Kolkata won by two runs in the first match of the day in Abu Dhabi.

"The report was made by the on-field umpires (Ulhas Gandhe and Chris Gaffaney) according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy," said an IPL statement.

"Mr Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament."

Another report for the 32-year-old Narine will make him ineligible to bowl in the Twenty20 tournament until cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's suspect bowling action committee.

Narine has been reported for chucking several times during his nine-year-old international career and was barred from bowling in 2015 by the International Cricket Council but came back with a re-modelled action.

But his action was once again under scrutiny in the 2018 Pakistan Super League.

