KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: When and where to watch? Livestreaming details and more

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: India's young batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins, who is heading the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024. The match is scheduled at the historic Eden Gardens International Cricket Stadium in Kolkata and is ready to witness the high-voltage clash in the evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mentored by India's veteran batter Gautam Gambhir, KKR promises a lot with a powerful squad including big hitters like Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz etc. KKR's bowling attacks also makes it an unformidable opponent with the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakaravarthy, etc.

Meanwhile, SRH has some high-profile players like Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, etc. who have showcased their talent at various tournaments across the world. The team has an almost perfect blend of young energy and experience to decimate the biggest teams in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: Full Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: When and where to watch? The third clash of the IPL 2024 will begin at 7:30 PM at the Eden Gardens International Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. The skippers are expected to be out of the toss at 7:00 PM and the match will kickstart soon after the toss. The viewers can watch the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match LIVE on television at Star Sports network while those who want to watch the live streaming, can tune into the JioCinema mobile application and website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute update of the match.

