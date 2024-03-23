KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: The Eden Gardens International Stadium, Kolkata is all decked up to witness the high-voltage clash of Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The players are going through some intense practice sessions ahead of the IPL 2024 match and will start the tournament on a strong note. The match is expected to be a spicy affair as Pat Cummins has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before and the inside inputs can work wonders for the team. On the other hand, KKR is strong with its new skipper Shreyas Iyer declared fit by the NCA and is expected to lead his team from the front. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Full Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy. Catch KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 LIVE updates here

KKR vs SRH Live Score: Prediction time KKR vs SRH Live Score: According to Google's win predictor, there is a 52 percent chance that KKR will win their inaugural clash. Meanwhile, the Pat Cummins-led side have a 48% chance of winning the clash. According to Crictracker, no matter who wins the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to win their first match of the season. Meanwhile, Cricketaddictor believes that a better understanding of the home conditions could help tilt the key clash in KKR's favour.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: Pat Cummins glorious record KKR vs SRH Live Score: 2023 has been a glorious year for SRH skipper Pat Cummins as first he retained the Ashes series against England, then led his team to defeat India in the finals of World Test Championships, then against defeat Rohit Sharma-led side in the finals of ICC World Cup 2023.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: Mitchell Strac in IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Live Score: Starc's last appearance in the IPL dates back to 2015 when he represented RCB, where he managed to secure 20 wickets across 13 matches with an economy rate of 6.76. Subsequently, his performance in the T20 format hasn't been as impressive, as evidenced by conceding 8.14 runs per over in 41 T20 Internationals since then.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: ‘Do whatever is in your hand,’ says Shreyas Iyer KKR vs SRH Live Score: “If you dwell too much either on past or future, I personally feel that you make a lot of mistakes. So, that's what I've learned over a period of time, that whatever is in your hand, you have to make the best use of it. The decision-making outside of it is not in your hand, and the more you dwell on that, the more mistakes you would be indulging in," Shreyas Iyer added.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: Shreyas Iyer speaks on his injury KKR Vs SRH Live Score: "I don't want to think about what the doctor has said, what the injury was because, as I mentioned previously, when you over-think, put your focus on the injury, and in that moment, forget about what you're doing the best," Shreyas Iyer said.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: KKR's expected playing 11 KKR Vs SRH Live Score: Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: SRH's expected playing 11 KKR Vs SRH Live Score: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: Pitch report KKR Vs SRH Live Score: The Eden Gardens stadium is likely to offer help to the spinners and the pitch is likely to get trickier to bat on as the game progresses meaning the team winning the toss would like to bat first and put a big total on the board.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: JioCinema's rising clout KKR Vs SRH Live Score: IPL 2024 is expected to be bigger for streaming platform JioCinema as it logged 11.3 crore viewers during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match on Friday. That's 51% more than the opening match in the previous season of IPL.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: Shah Rukh Khan to attend today's match? KKR Vs SRH Live Score: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is the owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders is expected to attend the opening match of his team against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: When and where to watch? KKR Vs SRH Live Score: The viewers can watch the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match LIVE on television at Star Sports network while those who want to watch the live streaming, can tune into the JioCinema mobile application and website. We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute update of the match.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: Head to Head record KKR Vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have met each other on 25 occasions so far and KKR have an edge with 15 wins while SRH winning just matches and 1 game being tied. In terms of matches played between these two sides at Eden Gardens, KKR have an even more impressive record with 6 wins in 9 matches while SRH have win only 3 matches on this iconic ground.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: Toss at 7:00 PM KKR Vs SRH Live Score: Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins will enter the fields at 7:00 PM for the toss and the openers will be on crease at sharp 7:30 PM. This is the third match of IPL 2024 and expected to be a full-on thriller at Eden Gardens International Stadium, Kolkata.