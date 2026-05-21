Kolkata stays in playoff contention with 4-wicket win over Mumbai in Indian Premier League

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoffs hopes alive with a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Manish Pandey (45) and Rovman Powell (40) did bulk of the scoring as Kolkata reached 148-6 for their sixth win in the last seven games to move to sixth place.

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Mumbai's disappointing season continued when it slumped to 41-4 inside the power play before Corbin Bosch’s quickfire 32 not out off 18 balls lifted them to 147-8.

Kolkata’s million-dollar signing Cameron Green (2-23) and Saurabh Dubey (2-34) had Mumbai reeling within the first six overs, and the innings couldn’t gain momentum even after rain interrupted the play for almost an hour.

Captain Hardik Pandya made 26 in his return game from injury before he was clean bowled by Sunil Narine, who returned with impressive figures of 1-13 off his four overs.

Kolkata also lost two early wickets of captain Ajinkya Rahane (21) and Finn Allen (8) while Green holed out at deep fine leg after scoring only 4 off 8 balls before Pandey and Powell put the chase back on track with a 64-run stand.

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Jasprit Bumrah, who had a lean season with the ball, clean bowled Pandey with a perfect off-cutter and Powell was smartly snapped by Bosch at backward point before Kolkata reached the target with seven balls to spare when Rinku Singh smashed Will Jacks over his head for a winning boundary.

Mumbai remained ninth and will round off their season with the last league game against Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan could seal the final playoff spot if they beat Mumbai. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs.

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