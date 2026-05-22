Kris Srikkanth slams CSK for deceiving fans with mixed MS Dhoni signals in IPL 2026; ‘nobody is missing Dhoni’

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth came harsh on Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for deceiving the fans over MS Dhoni's availability in the entire season. In a season, where Dhoni didn't play a single game (first time in the history of IPL), the five-time IPL-winning captain kept sitting out, stating lack of match fitness.

Advertisement

The issue was brought to light on a video former CSK cricketer Aniruddha Srikkanth raised the frustrations of the fans on social media, asking his father (Krishnamachari) to review the matter. The former BCCI chief selector demanded the franchise to stop the misdirection.

“Before the season started, they said he has got a leg injury and that they are hoping to have him soon,” Srikkanth said during the chat shared on YouTube. “Fleming also sang the same song, Ruturaj Gaikwad also sang the same: 'He might be ready for the next match'.

"And then before the match, CSK will have a video of Dhoni training to show the fans and hint he is fit and he might play,” added Krishnamachari. While CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad kept on saying during the post and pre-match interviews that they are hoping Dhoni would play some part in IPL 2026, batting coach Michael Hussey gave an insight of Dhoni's fitness once.

Advertisement

During CSK's game against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Hussey had revealed that although Dhoni is batting well at nets, he is not fully fit in terms of match fitness, especially in his running intensity.

CSK's MS Dhoni and teammates walk on the field acknowledging the crowd at Chepauk in IPL 2026.

According to Krishnamachari, not a concrete information on Dhoni led to what was a tactical secrecy to public deception. In fact, the narrative that came out later that Dhoni was fit, but sat out of the side to not disturb the team combination. Dhoni's only visibility came at Chepauk, during CSK's final home game in IPL 2026, which they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Advertisement

"Then they said, 'no, no. He is still recovering from the injury'. And then they said he got injured in the thigh," Srikkanth added. "Stop this deception. You should make it clear. If he is not going to play the entire season, fair enough. Fans would have been mentally prepared had you made that clear."

Asked about Dhoni after their final game against Gujarat Titans, Gaikwad said, “You will know next year.

‘Nobody is asking for Dhoni in the matches’ The 66-year-old further took a dig at Gaikwad, head coach Stephen Fleming and Hussey to creating a false hope for the fans at a time when nobody was missing Dhoni the cricketer. “If you ask them on a match-by-match basis, Ruturaj will say 'the big man will be available for the next game',” he started.

Advertisement

"He kept repeating it. That is where the management, the captain and Stephen Fleming should have said it forthright: 'He is not playing this season, he is not fully fit'. Fans would have agreed and moved on. If you look at it honestly, nobody is missing Dhoni.

"Nobody is asking for Dhoni in the matches. I think people are asking why he is not in the dressing room, but how many are asking that he is not playing? The Dhoni era is over. Dhoni is one of the greatest cricketers the IPL has produced and one of the greatest captains. You should have made it clear. Why do you keep deceiving fans?" he added.

CSK out of IPL 2026 playoffs race With 12 points from 14 matches, CSK became the third team after Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants to have been officially eliminated from the race of playoffs in IPL 2026. They started with three defeated, before bouncing back with six wins in their next eight games.

Advertisement

However, the Ruturaj Gaikwad led-side lost two out of their remaining three to fall short of the top four. This is second consecutive year that CSK have failed to make it to the playoffs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in