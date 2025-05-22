Krish Srikkanth comes harsh on MS Dhoni after CSK's nightmarish IPL 2025; ‘If you aren't able to do it…walk away’

MS Dhoni might have won five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles as a captain with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the 43-year-old couldn't able to replicate the same when he was given the leadership duties midway into the ongoing season following an elbow injury to regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ever since Dhoni took over as captain in IPL 2025, CSK played eight games under the talismanic leader, winning just twice. As a result, CSK will be finishing last for the first time in IPL history.

Dhoni's numbers with the bat aren't good either too. In 13 matches so far, Dhoni managed just 196 runs with a best of 30 not out. Former India cricketer Krishnamhari Srikkanth felt the two-time World Cup-winning captain should rethink on his IPL future.

“MS Dhoni is also ageing, you can’t expect too much from him. But at the same time, you can’t keep coming and messing it up. If you are not able to do it, say you’re not able to do it and walk away,” said Srikkanth, who served as a CSK ambassador CSK previously, on his YouTube channel.

What does MS Dhoni thinks about his IPL future? However, like always Dhoni kept suspense on his IPL future every time he was asked about. "This IPL gets over, then I have to work for the next 6-8 months to see if my body can take this kind of pressure," Dhoni recently said on his chances of returning for IPL 2026.