Krishnamachari Srikkanth calls out Gautam Gambhir’s ‘U-Turn’ on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

‘Any team would like to have those two for as long as possible. If they remain fit, hopefully even the 2027 World Cup,’ Gautam Gambhir said about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published25 Jul 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Krishnamachari Srikkanth calls out Gautam Gambhir’s ‘U-Turn’ on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (PTI)
Krishnamachari Srikkanth calls out Gautam Gambhir’s ‘U-Turn’ on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has called out Gautam Gambhir's apparent “U-Turn”. He pointed out that Gambhir had previously suggested that senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be excluded from his team if they underperformed in the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, Gambhir changed his stance after becoming India’s Head Coach, according to the legendary former cricketer. Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel, Cheeky Cheeka, that Gambhir was found stating that Virat and Rohit “had a lot of cricket left”.

Also Read | Head Coach Gautam Gambhir ’takes charge’ | Watch

“Any team would like to have those two for as long as possible. If they remain fit, hopefully even the 2027 World Cup. But, right now, it's the Champions Trophy next year," Gambhir said.

Srikkanth suggested that Kohli, with his high fitness standards, might participate in the next ODI World Cup. However, Rohit would find it difficult to play beyond 40.

Rohit is 37 now and will be 40 by the 2027 ODI World Cup, Cheeka said while implying that only “super-fit” players like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar could perform at the top level at that age.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir speaks about Rohit and Virat’s future after T20I retirement

During the chat, son Anirudha Srikkanth disagreed with his father on the latter’s extreme comments on Gambhir’s so-called “U-Turn”. He asked his father to give Gauti some “allowance”.

Srikkanth’s praise for Gambhir

Anirudha also mentions that Gambhir “has done a fabulous job. He is one of the best deserving guys to take up that role (India’s Head Coach)”.

Srikkanth then praises Gambhir for his contribution to the last two World Cups India won before 2024. Gambhir was the highest scorer (75 off 54 balls) in the 2007 final against Pakistan.

Also Read | Gambhir makes BIG statement on relationship with Virat Kohli

He was the highest scorer in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka as well. Gambhir scored 97 off 122 balls after the openers, Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar, were dismissed early in the innings.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 12:51 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsKrishnamachari Srikkanth calls out Gautam Gambhir’s ‘U-Turn’ on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    300.75
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    0.6 (0.2%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    174.95
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    6.2 (3.67%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    323.55
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.55 (2.71%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.10
    01:08 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    4.35 (3.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    586.55
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    43.6 (8.03%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,497.05
    12:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    315.55 (7.55%)

    Jyothy Labs

    541.35
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    33.4 (6.58%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions

    737.95
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    41.65 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue