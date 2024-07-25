‘Any team would like to have those two for as long as possible. If they remain fit, hopefully even the 2027 World Cup,’ Gautam Gambhir said about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has called out Gautam Gambhir's apparent “U-Turn". He pointed out that Gambhir had previously suggested that senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be excluded from his team if they underperformed in the T20 World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Gambhir changed his stance after becoming India’s Head Coach, according to the legendary former cricketer. Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel, Cheeky Cheeka, that Gambhir was found stating that Virat and Rohit “had a lot of cricket left".

“Any team would like to have those two for as long as possible. If they remain fit, hopefully even the 2027 World Cup. But, right now, it's the Champions Trophy next year," Gambhir said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Srikkanth suggested that Kohli, with his high fitness standards, might participate in the next ODI World Cup. However, Rohit would find it difficult to play beyond 40.

Rohit is 37 now and will be 40 by the 2027 ODI World Cup, Cheeka said while implying that only “super-fit" players like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar could perform at the top level at that age.

During the chat, son Anirudha Srikkanth disagreed with his father on the latter’s extreme comments on Gambhir’s so-called “U-Turn". He asked his father to give Gauti some “allowance". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Srikkanth’s praise for Gambhir Anirudha also mentions that Gambhir “has done a fabulous job. He is one of the best deserving guys to take up that role (India’s Head Coach)".

Srikkanth then praises Gambhir for his contribution to the last two World Cups India won before 2024. Gambhir was the highest scorer (75 off 54 balls) in the 2007 final against Pakistan.

He was the highest scorer in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka as well. Gambhir scored 97 off 122 balls after the openers, Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar, were dismissed early in the innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!