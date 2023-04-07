Krunal, Rahul lead LSG to 5-wicket win over SRH in Tata IPL 2023

Krunal, Rahul lead LSG to 5-wicket win over SRH in Tata IPL 20233 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Krunal first produced a superb spell of 3/18 with the ball to restrict SRH to a paltry 121 for 8 and then contributed 34 off 23 deliveries with the bat to help LSG chase down the target.
Krunal Pandya shone with an all-round show while his captain KL Rahul chipped in with the bat as Lucknow Super Giants notched a comprehensive five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.
