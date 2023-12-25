'Kuch to chahiye yaar….': Rohit Sharma's epic response when asked if South Africa series can compensate World Cup
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma addressed the questions on how the team is healing from the World Cup loss and the way pitch conditions are going to hold the Indian seamers
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: As Team India gears up for the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa at Supersports Park in Centurion, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma addressed a press conference and spoke on the range of issues. Rohit Sharma addressed the questions on how the team is healing from the World Cup loss and the way pitch conditions are going to hold the Indian seamers.