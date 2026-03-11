Kuldeep Yadav all set to get married this weekend to his childhood friend: Who is Vanshika Chadha?

After the T20 World Cup 2026 victory, Kuldeep Yadav is all set to complete a critical pending task: his wedding. The ace spinner is all set to get married on 14 March in Mussoorie.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika got engaged on 4 June 2025. But, the wedding had to wait. India's packed cricket calendar, including their successful T20 World Cup title defence, kept Kuldeep busy through the season.

Now, with the cup won and IPL 2026 starting on 28 March, the couple will use this break to organise their big day. The wedding festivities start on 13 March with Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. The main wedding takes place on 14 March at a private resort in Mussoorie.

Who is Vanshika Chadha? Kuldeep's bride is Vanshika Chadha, a childhood friend from his hometown of Kanpur. Their story is refreshingly simple.

Kuldeep grew up in Lal Bungalow, and Vanshika in Shyam Nagar, just three kilometres apart. What started as a childhood friendship quietly grew into a lifelong bond.

Vanshika works at the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). She has reportedly been a steady support for Kuldeep through the tough phases of his cricket career. Far from the glamour of Bollywood, she is known to be grounded and family-oriented.

Kuldeep said in 2024 that he wanted a life partner who would care for his family over fame. In Vanshika, he seems to have found exactly that.

Who’ll attend? After the intimate wedding in Mussoorie, Kuldeep and Vanshika will host a grand reception on 17 March at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow. The event is expected to be one of the biggest social gatherings Uttar Pradesh has seen in recent times

BCCI officials, cricket stars and political heavyweights are all on the guest list. According to multiple news reports, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to attend the ceremony.

Kuldeep's father, Ram Singh Yadav, has personally invited UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. However, his attendance has not yet been officially confirmed.

Kuldeep Yadav at T20 World Cup 2026 Kuldeep Yadav had the chance to play just one match in the T20 World Cup 2026. For many, it was the most important match in the tournament for India, against Pakistan.