Kuldeep Yadav loses cool at Rinku Singh in Dubai streets amid Asia Cup; Rishabh Pant reacts ‘Britannia wale se pooch…’

Rinku Singh may not be making headlines with the bat in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, but the Indian all-rounder has kept his fans entertained off the ground with a viral video on the streets of Dubai. The dashing batter, who made a name for himself for his finishing abilities down the order is among the 15 members for the Asia Cup 2025.

Along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku decided to hit Dubai streets, also making a Instagram reel in the process. In the video, Rinku asked Kuldeep, “10 wala biscuit packet kitne ka hai ji? (How many ₹10 biscuit packets do you have?)." In reply, the left-arm chinaman said, “Kya? Dimag wimag theek hai tera ki nahi? (Is your mind in place?).”

Reacting to this Rinku said, “Puchna toh padega (I had to ask)," before adding “Garam ho rahe ho aap (you are getting angry)." The two burst into laughter at the end of the reel. Rinku captioned the reel, “Timepass ke 2 CEOs.” Reacting to the video, injured Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took a dig at Rinku. “Britannia wale se pooch ke batata hun (I will ask the person from Britannia and let you know),” commented Pant.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has been star of the India's campaign at the Asia Cup 2025. The left-arm chinaman starred with four wickets against UAE before taking three more in India's win over Pakistan. Against Oman, Kuldeep will have a chance to break the record of most wickets for India in the Asia Cup. Kuldeep now has 26 wickets to his name in 13 matches. Ravindra Jadeja has the most number of wickets (29).

