Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel? Will Dhruv Jurel play? Check India's likely playing XI against South Africa in first Test

The Indian team are likely to make a couple of changes in the playing XI that played in the final Test against West Indies, when the Shubman Gill-led side take on world Test champions South Africa in the series opener at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14. The Proteas are in India to play two Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs.

The top four in the batting order remains as it is with KL Rahul opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, maintaining a left-right combination at the top. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill come in at no.3 and 4 respectively. With Rishabh Pant coming in from injury, the Indian vice-captain might in at no.5, followed by Dhruv Jurel.

Notably, Jurel is in tremendous form at the moment with the bat. He struck his maiden hundred for India in the first Test against West Indies and is coming into the series with two centuries for India A against South Africa in the second unofficial Test. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is expectedly make way for Pant in the playing XI.

"I think we've got a pretty good idea of the combination, and I don't think you can leave them (Jurel and Pant) out for this Test — that's the short answer," assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate told media in Kolkata. "I would be very surprised if you don't see Dhruv and Rishabh playing in this Test this week," added the Dutchman on his return to Eden Gardens.

Also Read | Injury scare for Rishabh Pant after being hit thrice during IND A vs SA A

Notably, Ten Doeschate played at this ground for four years during his time with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Pant is returning to the side for the first time since his toe fracture in the fourth Test against England in July. Pant returned to action for India A against South Africa A.

Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel? Besides Pant, another change could be Axar Patel replacing Kuldeep Yadav. One of the major reasons for India to include Axar is his ability to bat in the middle-order or lower-middle order. The left-arm tweaker as developed into a reliable middle-order batter over the years and it won't be a surprise if he is included in the XI.

Ever since Gautam Gambhir took charge, India have always reiterated on having batting options till no.8. With Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar, India are getting three batters down the order, thus strengthening their case.

Also Read | Dhruv Jurel joins Farookh Engineer, Wriddhiman Saha in elite league