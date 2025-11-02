Kuldeep Yadav released from India’s T20I squad for Australia series: here’s why

BCCI has announced that Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the Indian squad in order to allow the left handed wrist spinner to participate in the India A series against South Africa A. Kuldeep had earlier been part of the 1st and 2nd T20I against Australia but missed out in the 3rd match against the Kangaroos today.
“The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI COE.” BCCI wrote in a post on X.
“The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.” the Indian cricket board added