Kumar Dharmasena pacifies KL Rahul after Krishna-Root fight; India star replies ‘What do you want us to do? Be quite?’

Tempers flared at The Oval on Friday when India pacer Prasidh Krishna got involved in a heated exchange of words with England batter Joe Root on the second day of the fifth and final Test. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been no short of entertainment and the Krishna-Root fight added another drama in the growing list.

The incident took place on the 22nd over of England's first innings when Krishna threw some words at Root after the England batter opened his account with a boundary through the gully region. Root, a cool and calm character, looked visibly miffed, gave it back to the Indian.

Although its unclear what the conversation was about between the duo, the umpires had to intervene and calm things down. While Root chose not to escalate things further, on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena had a word with Krishna, warning him. However, things didn't end there.

KL Rahul, who was lurking around, made his entry into the scene and had his version with Dharmasena, the conversation of which was caught in the stump mic. “What do you want us to do? Be quite?” was Rahul's first reaction to Dharmasena.

“You will like any other bowler come and talk to you? No, you can't do that. We should not go that way,” was Dharmasena's reply to Rahul. In response the Indian batter said, “What do you want us to do? Just bat and bowl and go home?”

The Sri Lanka then replied, “We will discuss at the end of the match. You can't talk like that.” Root was finally dismissed for 29 after Mohammed Siraj hit his pads straight in front.

Rain stops play after Tea break Meanwhile rain stopped play for the first time on Day 2 after Tea break with England at 242/8 in 48 overs. Having started the day at 204/6, India lasted only 34 balls in the morning to be all out for 224. In reply, England were off to a flier with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley putting on 92 runs for the first wicket.

However, India made a huge comeback with Mohammed Siraj and Krishna sharing seven wickets between them after Akash Deep frew the first blood. It must be noted that England will bat nine wickets in the Test match since Chris Woakes has been ruled out with an injury.