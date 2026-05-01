Kumar Sangakkara opens up on Riyan Parag vaping row in IPL 2026; ‘Reminder to players to maintain team’s culture’

The fine of 25% along with one demerit point to Riyan Parag is a strong reminder to all the players in the dressing room to maintain a team culture, opined Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara on Thursday. Sangakkara's comment came a few hours after the Rajasthan Royals captain was punished by the BCCI for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct.
It all stemmed when Parag was caught vaping inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. The video taken by the host broadcaster during the live broadcast immediately went viral on social media.
It must be noted that The Indian government had banned e-cigarettes/vaping back in 2019, prohibiting their production, sale and distribution. As per the law, the offender faces imprisonment up to one year and/or a ₹one lakh fine for a first time offence.
Although Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious, but Parag's act marred the celebrations. On the eve of their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals, Sangakkara admitted that the controversy did impact them as a team.
“Such controversies are no positives for the team and all I can say is that both issues have been addressed by the BCCI and the franchise,” Sangakkara was quoted as saying by The Hindu. “It is a reminder to the players that they have to maintain the team’s culture.”
Parag's vaping row has brought the franchise under the BCCI scanner. This is not the first time Rajasthan Royals came into headlines for off-field controversies. A few days earlier, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was fined for breaking the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) by using a mobile phone in the dugout during the match.
Bhinder was let go with a fine of ₹1 lakh and a warning. “The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team (Rajasthan Royals), its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact,” the BCCI said in a statement.
According to PTI, on field umpires Tanmay Srivastava and Nitin Menon had not reported the matter to match referee Amit Sharma right after the game. They only did that after seeing visual proof and Sharma found Parag guilty for a code of conduct breach as per the IPL guidelines.
The Level 1 offence carries 25 per cent deduction from match fees and one demerit point. "Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma," said the IPL in a statement.
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Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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