Kumar Sangakkara returns as RR head coach, cites Vaibhav Suryavanshi's example; ‘that's how I want everyone to see…’

Kumar Sangakkara cited Vaibhav Suryavanshi's example on how he wants his players to approach the game in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Sri Lankan returned as the head coach of the franchise following the departure of Rahul Dravid.

Already a Director of the Cricket in the franchise, Sangakkara will serve in a dual role in Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. The 48-year-old had served as a Rajasthan Royals head coach from 2021 to 2024. Dravid took over as the head coach of the franchise for the 2025 season, after leading India to the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados.

With Dravid deciding to part ways from the franchise earlier this year, Sangakkara was entrusted with the role. During his previous time as head coach, Sangakkara guided the team to 2022 final and also qualified for the playoffs in 2024. Speaking for the first time on Monday after taking over, Sangakkara outlined how he wants his players to approach in IPL 2026.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a great example at his age. That's how I want everyone to see the game, like through the eyes of you know, when you were young, when you first started, why you start. You love playing his game, you want that love to stay and passion to stay intact as we go through a season,” said the former Sri Lankan captain.

Having won the IPL in its inaugural season in 2008 under late Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals have never been able to win the silverware in the last 17 seasons. They reached the playoffs five times in 2013, 2015, 2018, 2022 and 2024 after 2008. Sangakkara's Suryavanshi remark came after the 14-year-old has been standout performer since last season.

With a hundred and a fifty to his name in IPL 2025, Suryavanshi went on to impress for India U-19 with hundreds in Australia and England. He recently scored his maiden century for India A in the ongoing Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha.

‘Not something you are joyous about’ - Sanga on Samson exit Apart from the backroom staff, Rajasthan Royals underwent huge changes as far as their squad for 2026 edition is concerned. They had to let go skipper Sanju Samson and welcomed Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran as a part of the trade deal ahead of IPL 2026 retentions.

Without naming Samson's exit, Sangakkara mentioned it's not something the franchise is joyous about. “It's exciting, its challenging, but also when you look at the circumstances under which it happened, it's not something which you are always joyous about,” said Sangakkara.