Kusal Mendis likely to replace England's Jos Buttler at Gujarat Titans for remainder of IPL 2025 - Report

Gujarat Titans are likely to announce Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis as a replacement for England's Jos Buttler for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Buttler, who has been in good form for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, was initially in for a full tournament.

But with IPL 2025 been delayed for a week due to now de-escalated India-Pakistan tensions, the final will now be played on June 3 instead of originally scheduled May 25.

With England playing a white-ball series with West Indies starting from May 29, Buttler's participation in the last leg of IPL 2025 is unlikely. According to NewsWire, Mendis is expected to be officially announced soon by Gujarat Titans as a replacement player.

“Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis is likely to join the Gujarat Titans for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, according to cricket sources,” the Sri Lankan website reported.

Recently, Mendis was playing in Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Quetta Gladiators, who are on top of the points table. With PSL 2025 also resuming on May 17, It remains to be seen whether Mendis returns to Pakistan or opts out of PSL 2025.

If named as a Gujarat Titans player, Mendis will become the second Sri Lankan player after Dasun Shanaka to be acquired by the franchise in the middle of IPL 2025. Shanaka came in as a replacement player for injured New Zealand star Glenn Phillips.