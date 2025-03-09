IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand's fast bowler Kyle Jamieson dropped the catch of India's Shreyas Iyer, who scored 48 runs for the Indian cricket team at the Dubai International Stadium for the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match.

“Kyle Jamieson just dropped the trophy. Massive moment in the match,” said a social media user named Rahul in a post on the platform X, as memes flood over a turning point in the cricket match.

Netizens React People on the social media platform shared memes as the New Zealand fast bowler dropped an important catch for the team, which may have cost them the final win.

A social media page called Byomkesh shared a meme stressing the intensity of the cricket match where New Zealand missing a catch may turn out to be a crucial moment for the verdict.

“NZ has not dropped Shreyas Iyer catch but dropped the trophy, it seems,” said a social media user named Mayank J.

People appreciated Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel's partnership on Sunday as India witnessed a tough fight during the match on Sunday.

The Chairman of the board of directors of the ICC, Jay Shah, was also spotted at the stadium sharing moments of happiness as Shreyas Iyer narrowly escaped the catch out at Dubai.

“Jay Shah happiness after jamieson dropped shreyas' catch,” said anther social media user named Supreme Rebel.

India vs New Zealand On Sunday, New Zealand, after winning the toss against India, decided to take up batting first and scored 251 runs with the loss of 7 wickets as of the first innings.

According to live cricket score data, India won the finals against New Zealand on March 9 by scoring 254 runs after losing 6 wickets on Sunday. The Jio Hotstar viewership surged to over 80 crore on March 9 as the nation applauded India's win in Dubai.