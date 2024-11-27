Lahiru Kumara sends David Bedingham’s off-stump cartwheeling during rain-marred Day 1 of SA vs SL 1st Test: Watch

A couple of days after going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara took the internet by storm with a sensational delivery against South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday. On a day where only 20.4 overs were bowled due to rain, the premier Sri Lankan pacer rocked the Proteas with twin strike in a space of two overs.

Sent into bat first, South Africa didn't had the best of starts as they lost openers Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi for single digits. Kumara, who took his first wicket in the form of Tristan Stubbs in the 16th over, returned in the 18th and struck on the first ball. The right-arm pacer bowled a fullish delivery outside off which came back in at David Bedingham and went through the bat and pad to send his off-stump cartwheeling.

Seeing the stump in the air, Kumara celebrated in his trademark style with his teammates as the video of the dismissal went viral on social media.

Watch Lahiru Kumara dismissing David Bedingham

However, at the end of day's play, South Africa were 80/4 with Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne, unbeaten on 28 and 9 respectively. Earlier, Asitha Fernando had rocked South Africa with the big wicket of Markram. De Zorzi fell victim to Vishwa Fernando for 4.

As far as the World Test Championship (WTC) table is concerned, Sri Lanka are placed at third, just below table-toppers India and Australia. Sri Lanka are currently on a PCT of 55.56%. If they manage to win both Tests against South Africa, then they will reach to PCT of 63.64 %.