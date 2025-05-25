Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 final live streaming details: When and where to watch LQ vs QG; details

Following a brief pause due to the India-Pakistan conflict, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) reaches it's business end as Lahore Qalandars take on Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday in a high-voltage final. The PSL 2025, which started on April 11, was scheduled to commence on May 18.

However, with a seven-day pause due to the India-Pakistan tensions, May 25 became the new date for PSL 2025 final according to revised schedule. Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars entered the summit clash in a dominant fashion by beating Islamabad United by 95 runs in Eliminator 2.

Having won the title twice, the Afridi-led side will be aiming to luft their third title on Sunday. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators sealed their final spot for fourth time after beating Islamabad United in Qualifier 1.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators probable playing XIs Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (captain), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Kusal Perera (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 final match details Date: May 25, 2025

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

Start Time: 7:30 PM PST (8 PM IST)

Where to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 final live on TV? In Pakistan, the PSL 2025 final between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will be televised live on PTV Sports. However, there will be no broadcast of PSL 2025 final in India, following the recent conflict between two countries.