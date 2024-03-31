PM Modi ‘proud’ to witness Bharat Ratna award ceremony for Lal Krishna Advani: 'He played pivotal role in…’
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred the Bharat Ratna upon veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were present at Lal Krishna Advani's residence on the occasion. While acknowledging Lal Krishna Advani's pivotal role in shaping modern India, PM Modi said that he is proud of getting the chance to work with him.