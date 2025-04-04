Lalit Modi criticises Sanjiv Goenka’s player management in IPL 2025: ‘Clowns running around as owners’

With Sanjiv Goenka memes making rounds on social media, founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Lalit Modi has slammed the Lucknow Super Giants' owner for his “behaves with his players”.

Modi also called upon the IPL governing council and said Goenka should be “reprimanded and fined” for his behaviour.

Lucknow Super Giants, under the captainship of Rishabh Pant, recently lost to Punjab Kings by eight wickets at Ekhana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. After the game, Goenka was observed having an animated conversation with his team's captain, Rishabh Pant.

After this, fans compared this incident from the previous season involving Goenka and former LSG captain KL Rahul.

Sharing a news report with a series of memes showing Sanjiv Goenka's rash behaviour towards his players, especially the captains, Lalit Modi said, “Completely unheard of the way this owner @rpsggroup sanjivgoenka behaves with his players. This is not how I envisaged @iplt20 to have been run.”

“He should be reprimanded and fined by the IPL governing council,” he added.

Referring to Goenka as a “clown”, Modi said, “This is when one gets clowns running around as owners who think they know better. It’s just not done period. Shameful is all I can say.”

“If only the team was owned by Harsh Goenka, a true cricket lover and supporter of the game since decades,” he added.

Former India cricketer Madan Lal has also openly criticised Sanjiv Goenka's behaviour and urged him not to have these types of conversations in public and rather have them inside the dressing room.

“I don’t know the discussion between Rishab ad Mr Sanjiv’s Goenka . All this can happened inside.Let boys enjoy the game let them play freely.20/20 cricket very unpredictable,” Madal Lal opined on X.

However, a video of Sanjiv Goenka backing Rishabh Pant, and motivating the team after the loss also surfaced online.

Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants Rishabh Pant's move to LSG was marked by a record-breaking ₹27 crore deal, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. However, the southpaw's performance this season has been underwhelming.