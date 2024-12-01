Former South African cricketer Lance Klusener opined the UAE cricket is reaping rewards of Abu Dhabi T10 cricket, similar to what Indian Premier League (IPL) has done for India. Having started in 2008, the IPL has grown in stature over the years to become the biggest and richest franchise cricket league in the world, overtaking the ones from England and Australia.
Over the years, cricket's fastest format has given numerous exciting talent to the United Arab Emirates who have gone on to make an impact in international cricket. The surge of local talent coming up in the UAE cricket over the past few years has given a clear signal to the cricketing world to be wary of a rising cricketing power.
Some of the few names who have made a mark for themselves in Abu Dhabi T10 are Zeeshan Naseer, Muhammad Rohid and Rohaan Mustafa. Klusener, who is the head coach of Morrisville Samp Army in Abu Dhabi T10, is being captained by Mustafa.
“It's a wonderful initiative that we have two UAE players on the ground at all times. It's a standard rule in franchise cricket, but it is great and wonderful opportunities for these guys. We see people grow up and add more value to the UAE cricket, in the end. Pretty similar to what IPL has done for Indian cricket, I think T10 is slightly different, but it is still identifying talent,” Klusener said.
The former all-rounder, who played 41 Tests and 171 Tests for the Proteas, has been highly successful as a coach with Morrisville Samp Army winning six out of their seven round-robin games, and have already qualified for the next round.
With time management becoming one of the major concerns for fans to watch the game from stadiums, T10 cricket is for the future, bringing in the much-needed entertainment. After the success of Abu Dhabi T10, the shortest format has grown in few other countries over the past few years with Zimbabwe and USA welcoming the new format. It will also take over Sri Lanka in the next month with the inaugural season of Lanka T10 between December 11 to 18 in Pallekele.
